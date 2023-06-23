Snoop Dogg Earns First Diamond Certification With “California Gurls” Feature

Snoop Dogg sits down with Roxanne Shante on SiriusXM's Rock The Bells Radio at The SiriusXM Studios on October 26, 2021 in New York City.

Snoop Dogg continues to break new ground in his illustrious career, as the rap legend just received his first-ever Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The achievement occurred earlier this week after his Katy Perry collab “California Gurls” surpassed 10 million units sold. The song, which was produced by Dr. Luke, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco as the lead single from the pop star’s third studio album Teenage Dream, reached the milestone on Wednesday (June 21), 13 years after its initial release.

In 2010, “California Gurls” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a position it held for six consecutive weeks, and also topped several other charts across the globe. According to Perry, the song was made as a counter to JAY-Z and Alicia Keys’ New York City anthem “Empire State of Mind,” which was released in October 2009, months prior to “California Gurls'” appearance on the charts.

Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg performs at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

“When I came up with the idea of ‘California Gurls,’ it was because I was a little bit jealous of all the love that was given to the East Coast,” the Grammy nominee told MTV at the time. “I thought for sure Tupac was rolling in his grave, and the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson was totally upset.”

Besides “California Gurls,” Snoop Dogg’s other best-selling singles are “Qué Maldición” with Banda MS, which is currently 9-times Platinum, and “Young, Wild & Free,” his 2011 collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, which has amassed over six million units sold. The rapper now has 15 albums or single appearances that have reached Platinum, with his best-selling album being his 1993 debut Doggystyle, which has sold over four million copies, domestically.

Watch Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg’s “California Gurls” music video below.