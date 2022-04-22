Snoop Dogg Reveals $250,000 Guest Verse Price Tag

A guest verse from Snoop Dogg is going to cost a pretty penny. The veteran rapper revealed his starting price of $250,000 to add his West Coast flair to a song. On Wednesday (April 20), Snoop explained on the Full Send Podcast the price does not include a guaranteed music video appearance.

“You’ll get about 16 bars,” he shared “And when it’s time to do the video, I need to get another $250,000 up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming.”

Snoop Dogg performs with Anitta onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The price tag comes with status and skill as the veteran rapper has showcased his creative flow on hundreds of songs for over 30 years in a variety of genres. In the past five years, Snoop Dogg has worked with Wiz Khalifa, Jay Rock, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, D. Smoke, Lil Wayne, Method Man, and more.

Most recently, Snoop Dogg teased a collaboration with K-Pop group BTS. In February, he shared that the group had reached out to him to work together. While on the podcast, he confirmed the collaboration is officially happening.

“It’s official like a referee with a whistle,” he said. “I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Watch the full episode of the Full Send Podcast featuring Snoop Dogg below.