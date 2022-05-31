Snoop Dogg Reveals Mount Westmore’s Album Release Date With Ice Cube, E-40, And Too $hort

Atmosphere photo from the Mount Westmore Tour at Stockton Arena on May 26, 2022 in Stockton, California.

West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore has revealed an official release date for their album. Led by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, the collective has readied a full-length project due on June 7. The news was shared on the rappers’ social media, as well as the official Mount Westmore Instagram account.

Mount Westmore made its debut in April 2021 at the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta. All four rappers represent different regions in Hip-Hop, providing the opportunity for a unique, homegrown sound. Ahead of the album, the group has released songs including “Big Subwoofer” in October of 2021 and more recently, “Bad Mfs” in April of this year.

A New York Times profile revealed the group was initiated through efforts by E-40 and during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the earliest conversations was, ‘If something you do is wack, I’m going to tell you,’” said Too Short of the collaborations made by the four rap veterans.

“We have all kinds of different songs,” added Ice Cube. “We’ve got a mixture of what you always love from us as individuals but also records that show our range. We can hang with the youngsters or take you back down memory lane.”

Watch the announcement below.