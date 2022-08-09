Will Snoop Dogg Sign Battle Rap Star Ms. Hustle To Death Row Records?

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of NBC's 'American Song Contest' at The Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2022 in Universal City, California.

Snoop Dogg continues to revamp Death Row Records’ roster of talent and appears to have targeted battle rap star Ms. Hustle as a potential signee.

Ms. Hustle recently received the latest of multiple cosigns from Snoop—who reposted a snippet from Hustle’s appearance on DJ Cosmic Kev’s Come Up Show Live on his Instagram account—over the weekend. Tagging Ms. Hustle’s Instagram handle in the post’s caption, Snoop showed his approval of Hustle’s lyrical performance with a succession of fire and smoke emojis while also tagging Death Row Records’ page on the platform.

Hustle—who delivered an impressive rhyme spill over the instrumental to Peedi Crack’s 2003 single “Fall Back” during her appearance on the Come Up Show Live—responded with her own show of appreciation, writing, “Thank u uncle snoop” in the comments.

Hustle’s freestyle isn’t the first time she’s captured the attention of Snoop. The CEO publicly courted the Harlem, N.Y. native via Instagram back in April and insinuated that he’s interested in signing Hustle—a popular mainstay on the battle rap platform Ultimate Rap League—to a record deal with Death Row. Ms. Hustle, who freestyled on Hot 97 at the time, responded to Snoop’s post of the appearance with one of her own on Twitter, writing, “SNOOP DOGG WANNA SIGN ME TO DEATH ROW RECORDS.”

While neither Snoop Dogg nor Ms. Hustle has officially announced or confirmed her signing to Death Row Records, all signs and indications point to the pair working together in some capacity in the future.

Snoop Dogg, who released two albums on Death Row Records before departing from the label, acquired ownership of Death Row earlier this year in a deal with MNRK and released BODR (Bacc On Death Row) in February. The album was Snoop’s first album on Death Row Records in 26 years, with the last being his 1996 sophomore effort Tha Doggfather.