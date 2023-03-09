Snoop Dogg Inks New Deal To Reissue Death Row Catalog On Streaming

Snoop Dogg has partnered with former Apple executive Larry Jackson to release new solo albums and redistribute the Death Row Records catalog.

Billboard reported on Wednesday (March 8) that Jackson—Apple Music’s former Global Creative Director—launched a new venture called Gamma, described as an “one-stop-shop media company that creates, distributes, and markets content, from music to podcasts to films, offering resources and guidance to artists who want to build their brands and expand beyond music.”

With roughly $1 billion in capital and high-profile backers including Apple and A24, Snoop’s next two solo albums plus the inclusion of Death Row’s discography are among the first slate of confirmed releases. The Doggystyle legend is part of Mount Westmore and the quartet released their debut LP, SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT, last December.

“It made sense for two Black men to come together to change the face of the industry,” Snoop Dogg told Bloomberg. “I didn’t want to partner with a regular company because they respect me and fear me so much, they wouldn’t wanna give me ideas.”

Despite the exact dollar amount being kept private, the long-term deal between the Long Beach native and gamma allows rights to revert back to the 51-year-old rapper after they “work together to enrich the value of the IP.”

The confirmation of their partnership comes one month after gamma quietly released Death Row’s archive on TikTok.

@snoopdogg Travelin round tha world on tour this month. First stop. Australia. See y’all Monday ?? ♬ Gin and Juice – Snoop Dogg

Usher and L.A. Reid’s new label has also partnered with Gamma to distribute the singer’s new album, slated for release later this year. For Jackson, he shared that he’s known both Usher and Reid since he was 17, and has been “much more involved” than a typical distributor.

The “My Way” crooner spoke about his reunion with Reid and their alliance with GQ. “His system is what created that expectation for me, as a young artist,” stated Usher. “So now, damn near 25 or some odd years later, we feel inspired to go out and create more artists.”

Preview the lead single, “GLU,” from the untitled LP below.