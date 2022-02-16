Snoop Dogg Reveals Death Row Records Will Be Hip-Hop’s First NFT Label

Snoop Dogg has become one of the more dominant players in the NFT market among rap artists and plans to delve further into that world as the new owner of the label that launched his rap career, Death Row Records. In a Clubhouse chat on Tuesday (Feb. 15), the West Coast artist and entrepreneur announced that the label will introduce and release music through the metaverse.

Appearing in a room titled “I’m Not Leaving This Room Until Snoop Dogg Joins” (which was created by Clubhouse user Will Weinbach after the Super Bowl LVI), Snoop spoke on what fans can expect from the label moving forward, particularly its dive into the world of NFTs.

“We will be putting out artists through the metaverse,” Snoop explained. “Just like [Death Row] broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse.”

After releasing his first NFT collection “A Journey with the Dogg” in March 2021, Snoop hasn’t looked back. The Long Beach native purchased virtual real estate in partnership with The Sandbox, a virtual metaverse that allows players to build, own, and monetize their virtual experiences and creations. Later this month, Snoop and The Sandbox will unveil The Doggies, a playable avatar collection, as part of its Alpha Season 2 rollout. His most recent NFT drop, Decentral Eyes Dogg—a collaboration with artist Coldie—attracted a $771,000 bid prior to the auction.

Snoop’s purchase of Death Row Records from the Blackstone-controlled MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music) allows his usage of the label’s IP, trademark, name, and logo. However, he is still in the process of obtaining ownership of the Death Row music catalog, a deal that is expected to be finalized soon.