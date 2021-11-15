Snoop Dogg Signs Benny The Butcher To Def Jam Records: “The Butcher’s Coming”

Rising rap star Benny the Butcher is taking his career to the next level as the Buffalo, N.Y. rapper has inked a deal with Def Jam Records. The deal, which was brokered in part by rap legend and new Def Jam executive Snoop Dogg, was announced by Tha Doggfather himself during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

“I’m on Def Jam Records, right,” Snoop told Rogan. “I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny The Butcher. And he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York. So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming.”

Benny confirmed the news by sharing a pic of himself signing the contract. “A Buffalo n***a the new face of The Legendary @defjam,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Signed my major deal finally this for DJ Shay. Griselda x B$F this is BIG…Huge Buffalo we did it again gotta thank @chace_infinite @1978hiphop @hank & Hov of course and the whole @rocnation my Family @westsidegunn @whoisconway @griseldarecords.”

He continued to thank his inner-circle and supporters, adding, “My team the Sopranos my n***a @bsf_cityboy @therealtonydeniro @jakeamankwaah yo @iamheem and @prettyrickyhyde y’all stock Jus went up with mine. this street shit back on top. big unc @defjamsnoop @snoopdogg I appreciate u OG u kno tht. THE BUTCHER COMIN.”

A member of the Griselda Records family, Benny the Butcher has seen his stock increase exponentially over the past two years with the release of his critically-acclaimed album, Burden of Proof, as well as multiple collaborative projects, including The Plugs I Met 2 with Harry Fraud, and Trust the Sopranos with 38 Spesh. Prior to his new alliance with Def Jam, Benny also announced plans to drop a solo project, Pyrex Picasso, before year’s end.

The 36-year-old has also been hitting the feature circuit hard with one of his recent appearances coming alongside Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes on Snoop Dogg’s new single, “Murder Music” from his own forthcoming Def Jam debut, Algorithms. Set to release this Friday (Nov. 19), Algorithms will include additional guest appearances from Mary J. Blige, Too $hort, Ice Cube, E-40, and more.

Check out the tracklist for Algorithms below.

1. Snoop Dogg – Intro

2. Redman & Method Man – Alright (feat. Nefertitt Avani)

3. Snoop Dogg – No Bammer Weed

4. Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg & Usher – New Oldie

5. Fabolous & Dave East – Make Some Money (feat. Snoop Dogg)

6. Malaya – Anxiety

7. Jane Handcock – Like My Weed

8. YK Osiris – Applying Pressure (feat. Snoop Dogg)

9. Blxst & Snoop Dogg – Go To War

10. October London – I Want You

11. August 08 – Gyu (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bino Rideaux)

12. Malaya – Inspiration

13. Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short) – Big Subwoofer

14. Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes – Murder Music

15. Heydeon – Been Thru

16. Snoop Dogg – Qualified (feat. Larry June & October London)

17. Choc – Everybody Dies

18. Jane Handcock – By & By

19. Snoop Dogg & DJ Cassidy – Diamond Life (feat. Mary J Blige)

20. Jane Handcock – Whatever You On

21. Nefertitti Avani – Make It Last

22. Snoop Dogg – No Smut On My Name (feat. Battle Loco & Kokane

23. Snoop Dogg – Get My Money (feat. Prohoezak)

24. Camino – Steady (feat. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa)

25. Snoop Dogg – Outro

Watch the official video for “Murder Music” by Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes below: