Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Wiz Khalifa And More Join High School Reunion Tour

The summer is going to get a few degrees hotter in July when the High School Reunion Tour kicks off. Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Wiz Khalifa, and more will be hitting the road as part of the tour’s featured acts.

Live Nation announced the tour on Monday (March 6), revealing the aforementioned talents, plus Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama. The 33-show tour begins on July 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia and then they make stops in Washington, Denver, Toronto, and Brooklyn before concluding in Irvine, Calif. on August 27.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday (March 7) for artist-specific and Citi pre-sales. The general public can purchase tickets on Friday (March 10) at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

This is another addition to what is shaping up to be a busy year for the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper. DJ Pooh recently revealed that The Wash, the 2001 film which starred Snoop and Dr. Dre, will be revived and made into a television series. There’s currently no set premiere date, but given the way the Long Beach, Calif. artist works, it would not be shocking if the series began before 2023 comes to a close.

Uncle Snoop also has an album coming this year titled Missionary, which will be released in collaboration with Dre in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle. After blasting the GRAMMYs for snubbing him throughout his career, one can expect that the “Sensual Seduction” artist will have a huge chip on his shoulder and overdeliver on his forthcoming LP.