Solange Is Now A Ballet Composer

Solange is adding ballet composer to her list of creative titles. On Monday (Aug. 15), the New York City Ballet announced the A Seat At The Table singer will write an original score for the untitled work by Gianna Reisen, which will premiere at the company’s annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the affair.

Solange’s score will be performed by a soloist from her personal ensemble and members of the City Ballet orchestra. After its initial debut, additional performances are scheduled for October 2022 and May 2023.

The upcoming piece will also feature costumes by Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain and is Reisen’s third for City Ballet.

Solange’s debut as a composer comes after the Saint Heron founder merged her love for music and fine art with performances at the Guggenheim and Getty museums in New York City and Los Angeles, respectively, as well as the Elbe Philharmonie in Hamburg, Germany. She also has a long history with the dance art form. In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, she shared her dream was to go to Juilliard after seeing Lauren Anderson, a pioneering Black principal dancer at the Houston Ballet, as a child.

Tickets for the Gala can be purchased here, and start as low as $750.