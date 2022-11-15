Snoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Snoop Dogg could potentially achieve another major milestone next year, as the 51-year-old received a nomination for the 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame class. The Long Beach, Calif. rapper was nominated alongside Sade, Teddy Riley, and others.

Voting is currently underway and will conclude in December. The induction ceremony, which will be held in New York, takes place on June 15, 2023. If Snoop, Riley, and Sade are chosen, they will join Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Pharrell, and Jermaine Dupri, among others, in the esteemed group.

The Death Row Records owner is already in the midst of a victory lap, as Universal Pictures announced that a Snoop Dogg biopic is in the works last Wednesday (Nov. 9). The currently untitled film will be directed by Allen Hughes, who previously worked on Menace II Society and Dead Presidents.

Ahead of his next album Missionary, which will be a two-man effort alongside Dr. Dre, the Baby Boy actor shared Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It in collaboration with DJ Drama on Oct. 20.

As for the New Jack Swing creator, Riley tore the house down at RNB Rewind in Ontario, Canada on Saturday (Nov. 12). The legendary multi-talent was part of a lineup that also included Jodeci, Keith Sweat, Charlie Wilson, and Shanice.

“Smooth Operator” band Sade had the music community on its toes after it was announced last month that they may be working on new music. Billboard spoke to actor Brad Pitt and French composer Damien Quintard about the process of renovating Miraval Studios in Correns, France, revealing that Sade was the first to visit and lay down vocals.

With all of this current excitement for the nominees, things could hit another level come June 2023 if they are successfully voted in. If interested in taking part, visit www.songhall.org.