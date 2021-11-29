Soul Train Awards 2021: See The Complete Winners List

Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell perform onstage at The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at the Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

The 2021 Soul Train Music Awards, presented by BET, went down on Sunday night (Nov. 28). Held at New York City’s historic Apollo Theater, the pre-taped celebration featured performances by some of today’s stars in R&B, soul, and gospel.

To kick off (and close) the night, Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered songs from their latest album on a Soul Train-designed stage in front of a dancing audience (Did you catch the Soul Train scramble board?). Shortly after, hosting duo Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell performed a choreographed medley of their own—oh, hey, El DeBarge—and provided comic relief in between award presentations and more. Musiq Soulchild, Tone Stitch, Koryn Hawthorne, Jac Ross, and Elle Varner vibed to the instrumental of an Aaliyah tune in a soul cypher spun by DJ D-Nice.

Jazmine Sullivan took home the first televised award of the evening for Best R&B / Soul Female Artist and received another trophy for Album of the Year. Normani won her first award for Best Dance Performance and thanked the women artists who came before her. Ashanti was honored with the Lady of Soul Award before performing hits from her discography with guest appearances from JaRule and Fat Joe. New artists like Marzz and Elhae took the BET Amplified stage for their first televised numbers and Maxwell brought the emotion as he accepted the Living Legend Award before taking the stage with songs from his 25-plus career.

See the full list of tonight’s winners below.

Song of the Year

Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” — WINNER

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Album of the Year

Blxst – No Love Lost

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales — WINNER

Wizkid – Made in Lagos

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” — WINNER

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Alicia Keys

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon — WINNER

Lucky Daye

Tank

Usher

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence” — WINNER

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Best New Artist

Blxst

Capella Grey

Morray

Tems

Tone Stith

Yung Bleu — WINNER

Certified Soul Award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Charlie Wilson — WINNERA

The Isley Brothers

Jam & Lewis

T-Pain

Best Dance Performance

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”

Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”

Normani Feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side” — WINNER

Usher – “Bad Habits”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Brian Courtney Wilson

James Fortune

Kelly Price

Kirk Franklin — WINNER

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Can’t Let It Show” – written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)

“Come Through” – written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)

“Damage” – written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Essence” – written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic) — WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)