Soul Train Awards 2021: See The Complete Winners List

The 2021 Soul Train Music Awards, presented by BET, went down on Sunday night (Nov. 28). Held at New York City’s historic Apollo Theater, the pre-taped celebration featured performances by some of today’s stars in R&B, soul, and gospel.
To kick off (and close) the night, Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered songs from their latest album on a Soul Train-designed stage in front of a dancing audience (Did you catch the Soul Train scramble board?). Shortly after, hosting duo Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell performed a choreographed medley of their own—oh, hey, El DeBarge—and provided comic relief in between award presentations and more. Musiq Soulchild, Tone Stitch, Koryn Hawthorne, Jac Ross, and Elle Varner vibed to the instrumental of an Aaliyah tune in a soul cypher spun by DJ D-Nice.
Jazmine Sullivan took home the first televised award of the evening for Best R&B / Soul Female Artist and received another trophy for Album of the Year. Normani won her first award for Best Dance Performance and thanked the women artists who came before her. Ashanti was honored with the Lady of Soul Award before performing hits from her discography with guest appearances from JaRule and Fat Joe. New artists like Marzz and Elhae took the BET Amplified stage for their first televised numbers and Maxwell brought the emotion as he accepted the Living Legend Award before taking the stage with songs from his 25-plus career.
See the full list of tonight’s winners below.
Song of the Year
Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” — WINNER
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Album of the Year
Blxst – No Love Lost
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales — WINNER
Wizkid – Made in Lagos
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” — WINNER
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Alicia Keys
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon — WINNER
Lucky Daye
Tank
Usher
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence” — WINNER
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Best New Artist
Blxst
Capella Grey
Morray
Tems
Tone Stith
Yung Bleu — WINNER
Certified Soul Award
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Charlie Wilson — WINNERA
The Isley Brothers
Jam & Lewis
T-Pain
Best Dance Performance
Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”
Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”
Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”
Normani Feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side” — WINNER
Usher – “Bad Habits”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Brian Courtney Wilson
James Fortune
Kelly Price
Kirk Franklin — WINNER
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Can’t Let It Show” – written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)
“Come Through” – written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)
“Damage” – written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“Essence” – written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)
“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic) — WINNER
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)