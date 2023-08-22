Soulja Boy Is Done Working With Producers

Soulja Boy claims to be the first rapper to do many things, but his latest musical mishap has led him to announce that it is the last time he will work with producers. The 33-year-old entrepreneur’s latest mixtape Soulja Season was removed from all streaming platforms after a producer filed a copyright claim against him.

“My album ‘Soulja Season’ was taken off DSPs because of a copyright claim from a producer I purchased the beat from 100%,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday (Aug. 21). “This is the third time this happened. First ‘Biggest Opp’ then ‘BigDraco3’ This may be my last time working with producers. They messing it [up] for all producers!”

11 minutes after the tweet, the Atlanta rapper followed it up with another that simply tagged DistroKid, the digital music distribution service. Draco is known to go on long rants and tirades, but there was nothing else said after this. In fact, he seems to have gotten over the situation pretty fast as he tweeted “Feeling good feeling blessed” almost two hours later. See the GRAMMY nominee’s tweets below.

Feeling good feeling blessed — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 21, 2023

Last week, Soulja Boy gave himself credit for influencing the next generation of Hip-Hop. “When I came in the game they said I killed Hip-Hop,” he tweeted on Aug. 13. “But really, I birthed the new wave of Hip-Hop with internet/streaming. Ahead of my time. #HipHop50.”

He continued by listing off things people began to do after he initiated them, such as vlogging their careers, uploading their music to the internet, and live streaming for fans. “I started it. Thank me or not. Flowers/Credit or not. #HipHop50,” he wrote.

One thing that cannot be denied is his impact on the culture. His 2007 debut single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned him a GRAMMY nomination, and landed him a deal with Interscope Records. Check out his tweets and the classic “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” music video below.

