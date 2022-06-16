Soulja Boy Responds To A$AP Rocky’s Comments About How Rap’s Immaturity Began With Him

A$AP Rocky recently sat down with Jerrod Carmichael for Interview magazine, where the two men discussed fatherhood, masculinity, and several other topics. Amongst the topics discussed was Rocky’s opinion of the current state of Hip-Hop. The Harlemite stated that rap has been immature since Soulja Boy stepped on the scene and hasn’t changed much.

“Rap is in its adolescence, and it’s been stuck here since Soulja Boy. Before, everybody looked 35 and up. When Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, T.I., and Jeezy and Ross were on, rappers looked old. Then, we had Lil’ Bow Wow, and that was it. That all changed with the internet and self-releasing. Now, rap is stuck in this braggadocious adolescent space. It’s not as mature.”

Soulja Boy has caught wind of A$AP Rocky’s comments and is unhappy with the rapper’s choice of words. He took to Instagram to address Rocky and his comments, declaring, “these n****s don’t be knowing what the fu** they talking about, bro.”

Seemingly frustrated with the claims, Soulja continued, saying, “Come on, man. Stop listening to people, bro,” Soulja said. “Ni***s don’t know what the f**k they talking about, on gang. That’s what I found out, bro. These ni**as don’t be knowing what the f**k they talking about, bro. Ni**as be on my Instagram, ni**as be on Twitter, ni**as be in-person talking… about nothing. Bro, what are you talking about, bro? What is you talking about? Ni**as be talking about everything but how to get some money.”

Do you agree with A$AP Rocky or Soulja Boy? Hear Soulja’s response below.