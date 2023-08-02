Souls of Mischief Share New Freestyle Over Iconic “93 ‘Til Infinity” Beat

Souls Of Mischief take on the Red Bull Spiral freestyle challenge by reimaging one of their classic records. For episode six of the rap cypher series, the Oakland Hip-Hop collective added new rhymes to their 1993 song “93 ‘Til Infinity” from the album of the same name.

“Ayo, what’s up? This is Tajai from the mighty Souls Of Mischief crew, HIERO in effect. I’m chillin with my man A-Plus, my man Phesto, and my man OPE, you know he’s dope…” announces Taijai just as on the original track as the new production begins.

He continues to modernize the lyrics, adding, “And right about now we maxin at Red Bull Studios. We finna get into this Spiral thing, that HIERO thing. We been chillin a long time and we gone keep chillin from now until infinity, baby. Let’s go.”

Souls of Mischief pose for a portrait during Red Bull Spiral at Red Bull Studios, in Santa Monica, CA, USA on May 03, 2023. Koury Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

“93 ‘Till Infinity” is a standout in the group’s discography as one of their most recognized and acclaimed works. The jazzy rap song has been referenced and sampled dozens of times by musicians including Big K.R.I.T., J. Cole, Joey Bada$$, Capital Steeze, and Freddie Gibbs.

“You look out to the crowd and there’s 18-year-old skaters rapping the lyrics to ‘93 Till Infinity,’ word-for-word. It’s beautiful. We never dreamed we would still be selling out shows 30 years later! It’s a trip. I’m still rapping alongside my friends and I’m nearly 50. We really worked our asses off for this,” shared Souls Of Mischief member A-Plus with Thomas Hobbs of Okayplayer earlier this year.

The Red Bull Spiral cypher is filmed in one continuous take, challenging the highest-skilled rappers to cool under pressure as they rap off the dome while the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement. Red Bull Spiral is part of the brand’s new “1520” platform, named after the Bronx address on Sedgewick Avenue many credit as the official birthplace of Hip-Hop.

Previous episodes of Red Bull Spiral feature Griselda rappers Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, and Jay Worthy, as well as LaRussell, Buddy, KenTheMan, Baby Tate, and Kalan.FrFr, and the groups The Cool Kids, Mother Nature, and Coast Contra.