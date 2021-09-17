Rapper SpotemGottem Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting

It’s being reported that rapper SpotemGottem is currently in the hospital after being the victim of a drive-by shooting that occurred on Friday morning (Sept. 17). The Florida native’s legal counsel stated, “SpotemGottem was the victim of a drive-by shooting this morning, leaving the studio.”

TMZ reported that law enforcement indicated Highway Patrol responded to a road rage incident around 3 a.m., local time, on Friday. The car the rapper was riding in was reportedly shot 22 times on the driver’s side. SpotemGottem suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, while the driver was shot in the hip. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At the time of the incident, management for the 19-year-old rapper stated he was en route from a Miami recording studio. It’s unclear how many times he was shot, but some reports state he was shot at least five times. He is expected to make a full recovery and is in stable condition.

SpotemGottem is best known for his track “Beat Box,” which has a remix featuring DaBaby and the viral “Junebug Challenge” on TikTok. Back in July, he was arrested on felony gun charges. He was taken into custody when officers found him in bed next to an AK-47.

This past August, the young star was wanted by Dallas police in connection with the murder of a man that occurred outside of an East Dallas nightclub back in September 2020, which authorities believe he later boasted about in his lyrics.

Stay tuned with VIBE for the latest developments on this story.