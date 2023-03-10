Steph Curry Declares Lupe Fiasco’s ‘The Cool’ His Favorite Album

Steph Curry has great taste in music. The four-time NBA champion is admittedly a huge fan of Lupe Fiasco and considers his sophomore album, The Cool, to be his favorite body of work.

During a recent chat with Mistah F.A.B. on The Unc & Fab Show, Curry, 34, was asked what album he’d pick to listen if he could only choose one to consume for life. For most people, that question may stump them, but the athlete answered without hesitation.

“It’s Lupe Fiasco ‘The Cool.’ [I’m a] huge Lupe fan. I think that album—I don’t know how many Top 10 lists that album would come up on, but that for me, the time and place too. And he’s an amazing artist.”

The unc and fab show interviews the GOAT!!!! @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/o64uaqo49r — STAN PABLO (@MistahFAB) March 8, 2023

For context regarding the “time and place” sentiment, Curry is referring to using that album as inspiration during his breakout year as a sophomore at Davidson College. The GRAMMY-nominated LP premiered in December 2007, peaked No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and debuted No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart, selling over 140,000 copies in its first week. It remained at the top of that chart for nine consecutive weeks.

Coincidentally, Lupe named The Cool as his favorite album from his discography. “It’s my number one selling record. I’ma start doing that, whatever sold the most is the best,” he explained to HipHopDX. “That’s just easy, right? Who had album of the year? Whoever sold the most records. Cool? We’re done here. The Cool sold the most records so that’s the number one record. Listen, I’m not bulls**ttin’. Number one. It’s number one.”

Stream the platinum-certified LP below.