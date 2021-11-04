Stevie Wonder’s House Full Of Toys Benefit Concert Returns For 23rd Anniversary

In its 23rd year, Stevie Wonder’s House Full of Toys Benefit Concert returns. The holiday event will take place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Upon announcing the event’s return, the legendary crooner expressed, “In a most challenged time throughout the world is when we show up to show our deepest love and commitment to helping those to still enjoy this holiday season. It is my joy to be able to return and present House Full of Toys.”

Wonder last hosted the House Full of Toys Benefit in 2018, prior to undergoing a kidney transplant in 2019. He is the only confirmed performer for this year’s event. In previous years, attendees were gifted with performances by John Legend, Tori Kelly, Anderson .Paak, Queen Latifah, Jazmine Sullivan, Ella Mai, Lionel Richie, and more.

Wonder’s nonprofit organization, We Are You Foundation, requests that concertgoers bring an unwrapped toy or gift to the holiday event to help children, people with disabilities, and families in need.

Recently, the 71-year-old performed alongside H.E.R. at Global Citizen Live. She joined him on her guitar to perform special renditions of “Superstition,” “Overjoyed,” and a new song, “The Living Killing Life.” This year also marks the 45th anniversary of his magnum opus, Songs In The Key Of Life.

Tickets for the 2021 House Full of Toys benefit concert go on sale to the public on Friday (Nov. 5) at 1 p.m. ET via AXS.com.