Stevie Wonder To Be Honored With Icon Award At 34th National Equal Justice Awards

On Tuesday, May 10, the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) will hold its 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner with Stevie Wonder, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Sherrilyn Ifill as the evening’s honorees. The theme for the this year’s event is “Truth is Power.”

“Since the organization’s founding in 1940, the Legal Defense Fund has been an ardent defender of civil rights, advocating for the social, political, educational, and economic advancement of Black Americans,” shared Janai S. Nelson, LDF’s President and Director-Counsel, in a statement. “This year, as we return to celebrating in person, we are proud to honor the groundbreaking and inspirational achievements of the legendary Stevie Wonder, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and LDF’s outgoing President and Director-Counsel Sherrilyn Ifill.”

Nelson added, “Our honorees have unapologetically used truth as power. They have refused to back down when others tried to silence them. And they have held their convictions fiercely and been unyielding to false narratives. Most importantly, they have used truth to shape outlooks, inform mindsets, and touch souls. I hold deep admirations for each of them.”

The legendary crooner will receive the Icon Award, “in recognition of his steadfast work throughout his illustrious career, spanning over half a century, which embodies LDF’s values and demonstrates his commitment to confronting the barriers that face Black Americans and other marginalized communities.”

Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The 1619 Project, will receive the Spirit of Justice Award for her “unflagging courage and fierce dedication to speak truth to power throughout her prolific career.” While Ifill will be honored with the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award for her relentless contributions to LDF and commitment to moving racial justice forward.

The Dance Theater of Harlem will present two special performances and our-forever First Lady Michelle Obama and activist-athlete Colin Kaepernick will share video messages with the honorees.