Suge Knight Was Angry At Warren G’s Success Without Death Row

Suge Knight had the opportunity to sign Warren G but did not follow through. The 58-year-old allegedly took issue with the fact that the Long Beach, Calif. rapper was able to succeed without him.

The 213 member appeared on The Gauds Show on Tuesday (April 25) and recounted his dynamic with the former CEO of Death Row Records. “Snoop told Suge: ‘You could have had Warren G. You let Warren G go.’ Them ni**as was trippin’,” G Said. “And I was trippin’ too! It wasn’t like I’ma let you ni**as just come and try to get off on me or try to do whatever y’all do. Ni**a I got Regulators! I didn’t want it to be like that.”

He continued, saying how he’s got love for Suge to this day, but that money and “Hollywood” changed him. “I still said that these was my people even though these ni**as would be tripping on me at certain places. And I was just like, ‘I’m not gon’ let you ni**as tell me Nate can’t perform with me.’ And this is my f**king stage up here with the Billboard Awards? The big stage? He’s performing ni**a. Stop it.”

Warren G spoke previously about his difficult relationship with Suge Knight, revealing that an altercation over Snoop Dogg’s contract almost became deadly. “I said, ‘N-gga, if you don’t get your hands off me, I’m calling my brother, I’m calling all my homeboys,” he told Talib Kweli on March 2022 episode of People’s Party podcast.

“He let me go. And I had one of my guys with me; luckily he didn’t have no gun ’cause he was a gunner. If he’d have had something, he probably would’ve shot him — and I didn’t want him to do it, but he probably would’ve. I know how he is.”