Summer Walker Announces ‘A Hot Summer Night In LA’ With Ari Lennox, Jazmine Sullivan, And More

Summer Walker is taking Los Angeles by storm in a scorching new limited engagement. Aptly named A Hot Summer Night In LA, the Still Over It singer has partnered with Live Nation Urban for the one-night-only event during BET Awards weekend.

Joining Summer will be Ari Lennox, Jazmine Sullivan—who wrapped her sold-out Heaux Tales Tour in April—Joyce Wrice, Doechii, Alex Vaughn, and Saucy Santana as they all take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday, June 24. The demand for this stacked event is high with Hip-Hop and R&B fans are already requesting A Hot Summer Night in New York City and Atlanta.

“Summer Walker is one of the most exciting artists in R&B. She’s elevated the genre to a whole new level, and we’ve partnered for an arena level event that speaks to her groundbreaking influence,” Live Nation Urban shared in a statement.

When posting about the “hot summer night,” the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer joked, “Can’t believe y’all really have me outside.” Meanwhile, the Shea Butter Baby songbird expressed, “so excited to perform with these beautiful queens [heart eyes emoji] see y’all there.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available until 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 5 while general on-sale starts on Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. PT.