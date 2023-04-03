Summer Walker’s New ‘CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE’ EP To Arrive This May

During Summer Walker’s set at Dreamville Fest 2023, the Atlanta-bred songbird made a special announcement. On Sunday (April 2), she announced that her new EP, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE, is slated for release on May 19. The project is currently available for pre-order.

After getting snubbed during the 2022 awards season, the 26-year-old teased that it would be coming soon and wrote on her secondary Instagram account, “Now that I know that these award shows are going to play regardless, Ima go back to making the soul music that I love. EP coming soon.”

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE is the sequel to the LVRN signee’s 2019 EP, CLEAR, the all-acoustic four-track project that arrived three months after her debut commercial mixtape, Last Day Of Summer. The upcoming project also marks Walker’s first release since her 2021 LP, Still Over It. The sophomore album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and made history during its first week with over 201 million streams as the largest streaming week for an R&B album by a female artist.

18 out of the 20 songs from the album—including “No Love” featuring SZA, “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT from City Girls, “Unloyal” featuring Ari Lennox, and “Bitter” featuring Cardi B—debuted on the Hot 100.

Still Over It—which she “reclaimed her voice, her truth, and her agency”—also ranked No. 7 on VIBE’s Best R&B Albums of 2021 list.

Recently, Walker appeared on Alex Vaughn’s “So Be It (Remix)” off her new EP, The Hurtbook (Homegirl Pack). Additionally, the mother of three is set to grace the stage at Lovers & Friends Festival on May 6 and at the second installment of Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival.

Watch the singer make the announcement below.