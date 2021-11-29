Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Perform “Unloyal” At 2021 Soul Train Awards

R&B starlet Summer Walker gave a performance of her hit single, “Unloyal,” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. She graced the stage alongside collaborator Ari Lennox. Clad in a white dress lit by the glow of the stage lights, Walker crooned lyrics while backed by a live band, setting the mood for an intimate performance from the two-time Soul Train Award winner.

Singing, “I ain’t taking your sh*t today,” Walker gave room for her band’s saxophonist to give a soul-stirring solo before beckoning Lennox (who performed earlier in the evening) to join her. Dressed in a leather outfit, Lennox seamlessly picked up where Walker left off, serenading the crowd with her nimble vocals and sultry presence. Sharing a warm embrace before exiting the stage, Walker and Lennox gave good reason for viewers at home and those in the crowd to feel assured that the future of R&B is in more than capable hands.

With eight Soul Train Awards nominations to date, Walker, who took home trophies for Best New Artist and Album of The Year at the 2019 Soul Train Awards, put forth a performance that marked yet another milestone in the songstress’ career. Tonight was the first time she had ever performed at the ceremony.

After taking two years to record a proper follow-up to her 2019 debut album, Over It, Walker returned with Still Over It, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and broke various streaming records. Setting the record for most streams by a female artist on Apple Music and becoming the highest charting album from a female R&B artist in five years, Still Over It may have to wait until next year’s award show cycle to receive any hardware, but Walker’s steamy performance was one that stamped her as one of the evening’s biggest winners.