Summer Walker Previews Collab With Ari Lennox, “Unloyal,” Ahead Of ‘Still Over It’ Release

Summer Walker’s Still Over It will be available for fans in less than 24 hours, but in an intimate chat with fans on Instagram Live Wednesday night (Nov. 3), she previewed “Unloyal,” her collaboration with Ari Lennox.

On the mid-tempo, jazz-like ballad—slightly reminiscent of Erykah Badu’s “Call Tyrone”— Walker sings, “I ain’t taking your s**t today (no)/I ain’t taking your s**t tomorrow (no)/We can do it my way/No, I ain’t, No, I ain’t stickin’ round no more/Because you just wanna play with my heart…” It’s a song that would’ve been perfect on Insecure.

The Atlanta singer revealed she considers it to be her favorite song. On the livestream, she gushed, “Ari did her f**king s**t. I love Ari, bro. I love Ari so much, bro. She’s so sweet and she can f**king sing. She got that soul that I just need in my life. That’s a song that would’ve went on—when I did my Clear EPs, but it just had to go on this project—just to give y’all just a little bit of soul.”

She urged fans to “get ready” with wine and/or a blunt. The 20-track LP also features SZA, Omarion, Pharrell plus narrations from Cardi B and Ciara.

Watch the full livestream below. “Unloyal” begins around the 15:10 mark.