Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Makes History On The Billboard Charts

Summer Walker’s second album, Still Over It, instantly became a fan favorite and has several record-breaking moments to show for it. Thus far, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Not to mention, her song “No Love” featuring SZA is her biggest Spotify debut of all time.

However, the greatest feat is considered to be that the Atlanta star joins Taylor Swift on the Billboard Hot 100 as the only female artists in the chart’s 63-year history to place as many as 18 songs simultaneously. When Swift’s Lover debuted in 2019, she had 18 songs charting as well. Drake currently holds the title for most concurrent single-week entries with 27 from his 2018 album, Scorpion.

Still Over It also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is the first R&B album by a female artist to top the chart since Solange’s A Seat at the Table in October 2016. Furthermore, with 201.1 million streams earned in its first week for its songs, Still Over It also marks the biggest streaming week ever in the U.S. for an R&B album by a female artist.