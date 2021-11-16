Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Makes History On The Billboard Charts

Summer Walker’s second album, Still Over It, instantly became a fan favorite and has several record-breaking moments to show for it. Thus far, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Not to mention, her song “No Love” featuring SZA is her biggest Spotify debut of all time.
However, the greatest feat is considered to be that the Atlanta star joins Taylor Swift on the Billboard Hot 100 as the only female artists in the chart’s 63-year history to place as many as 18 songs simultaneously. When Swift’s Lover debuted in 2019, she had 18 songs charting as well. Drake currently holds the title for most concurrent single-week entries with 27 from his 2018 album, Scorpion.
Still Over It also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is the first R&B album by a female artist to top the chart since Solange’s A Seat at the Table in October 2016. Furthermore, with 201.1 million streams earned in its first week for its songs, Still Over It also marks the biggest streaming week ever in the U.S. for an R&B album by a female artist.
“No Love” is currently No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100—surpassing 2019’s “Playing Games,” which peaked at No. 16, as Summer’s highest-charting Hot 100 hit—with these entries to follow:
No. 25 – “Bitter” with Cardi B
No. 33 – “Ex for a Reason” with JT from City Girls (re-entry; new peak)
No. 41 – “Throw It Away”
No. 44 – “Reciprocate”
No. 45 – “Toxic,” feat. Lil Durk
No. 48 – “Unloyal,” with Ari Lennox
No. 49 – “Constant Bulls**t”
No. 50 – “You Don’t Know Me”
No. 52 – “Insane”
No. 54 – “Circus”
No. 56 – “4th Baby Mama”
No. 59 – “Switch a N***a Out”
No. 60 – “Closure”
No. 68 – “Session 33”
No. 73 – “Screwin” with Omarion
No. 76 – “Broken Promises”
No. 77 – “Dat Right There” with Pharrell Williams & The Neptunes
With “Unloyal,” Ari Lennox also earned her first career Hot 100 entry. On Twitter, the Shea Butter Baby singer expressed, “Omg thank you gorgeous Summer.”
