Summer Walker Exudes Confidence As She Covers Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady”

By this point, most fans can spot Erykah Badu’s influence on Summer Walker from a mile away. The women share a special friendship, personally and professionally. So, when she covered one of the neo-soul singer’s classic hits during a recent performance with BBC Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, we were all beautifully surprised.

In under two minutes, Walker cleansed our palettes with her rendition of “Bag Lady” (above) from Badu’s sophomore feat, Mama’s Gun. While wearing a furry pink, off-the-shoulder bodysuit, the Atlanta native serenaded viewers as she softly sang, “pack light.”

The cover was befitting and tied in perfectly with the rest of her performance. She performed her breakout single, “Playing Games” from Over It, a song she sang at the 1Xtra Live Lounge nearly two years ago to-date in 2019.

Between the two performances, the growth in her confidence is quite apparent. The 25-year-old has spoken out regarding her struggles with social anxiety in the past. When she accepted her award for Best New Artist at the 2019 Soul Train Awards, her reaction became a viral meme on social media. She responded to critics saying, “I can’t even accept an award in peace. You see how I spoke…I was scared. Everyone else gave a long ass speech. I didn’t because I have social anxiety.”

She even expressed that unwarranted bullying is “how people commit suicide.” The third snippet released from her performance was of “Toxic” sans Lil Durk from her new album, Still Over It. Check it out below.