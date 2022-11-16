Summer Walker Breaks Silence On Grammy Snub

The 2023 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Per usual, both praise and uproar broke the internet and The Recording Academy’s mentions. The coveted five slots per category were announced and fans believe Summer Walker is among those who were snubbed yet again.

The Love Renaissance (LVRN) signee took to her Instagram Stories with a response.

“[And] as for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not matching,” wrote Walker, 26. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f**k] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Summer Walker/Instagram

LVRN co-founder and Head of A&R Justice Baiden supported the “No Love” singer and compared the snub to actual crime. “SUMMER WALKER NOT GETTING A GRAMMY NOM IS ACTUALLY TREASON – SMFH,” tweeted the music executive.

Baiden added, “I WAS COOL WHEN WE GOT SNUBBED FOR ‘OVER IT’ BUT THEN ‘STILL OVER IT’ SMASHED EVERY RECORD AFFECTED CULTURE AND WAS A MASTERCLASS ON SONGWRITING – GRAMMYS NOT ACKNOWLEDGING SUMMER WALKER REALLY MAKES ME LOSE MY COMPLETE FAITH IN THAT ENTITY AS A WHOLE – TIME TO MOVE ON I FEAR.”

He later spoke on the lack of recognition for similar acts including Ari Lennox, Kehlani, and SZA. “NO SUMMER , NO KEHLANI, NO ARI, NO SZA ? feels like it’s something against a young black woman that doesn’t work with their award show – let’s talk about it.”

NO SUMMER , NO KEHLANI, NO ARI, NO SZA ? feels like it’s something against a young black woman that doesn’t work with their award show – let’s talk about it — justicewearscoolpnts (@justiceLVRN) November 15, 2022

Still Over It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first R&B album by a female artist to top the chart since 2016. Additionally, it marked the biggest streaming week ever in the U.S. for an R&B album by a female artist with 201.1 million streams earned in its first week.

R&B artists who did garner nominations include Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Beyoncé and Muni Long.