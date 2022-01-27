Summer Walker Gets Candid In New Audio Collection On Wellness App, Mindset

Summer Walker has been quite vocal about her battle with social anxiety and thus she’s telling her story in a more detailed and intimate fashion with the help of wellness platform, Mindset. Launching today (Jan. 27), Walker opens up in a 10-part series about her history with toxic relationships, thoughts on racism, religion, manifestation, self-hate, motherhood, and more.

The five-minute introductory episode entitled, “Is this worth it?” has the award-winning singer reflecting on the high school heartbreak that was her entry into the music industry. She also gets candid about exhaustion, her workload, and real-life woes. “I’ve been up since yesterday and never went to sleep. I don’t know, just had a lot on my mind. Got a lot of s**t to do with this album and it’s just like it’s not enough time. I don’t have time to sleep. By the time I decide to go to sleep, it’s time to [get] up; it never ends,” she expressed.

In a descriptor Walker wrote on YouTube, she stated, “You may know me as an R&B artist, but beneath the fame and attention, I’m human, just like you. I’ve had to deal with people thinking I’m weird all my life. So it took a lot of time and exploration for me to be comfortable in my skin and learn just to be myself. That’s why I created a Mindset. I’m opening up about some really personal stuff, like my anxiety, how meditation has helped me, and the importance of being true to yourself. Opening up doesn’t come easy to me. But I wanted to record these Mindset episodes to let you know that we’re on this journey together. I hope that through my Mindset Collection, you’ll feel heard and motivated to chase your dreams.”

Walker later stated in the introduction, “I carry a lot of people’s burdens. I’m just always tryna help people too. I’m tryna learn now at 25, it’s every man for themselves type s**t because the nice stuff gets you nowhere.” She speaks on her being attacked by blogs and continuing to be an artist because it provides a means to escape from her problems. “I’m still here because the money helps me create this paradise … away from everyone.”

The introduction, first episode, and booster episodes are all available for free on the Mindset app. The entire collection can be purchased for $24.99.

Watch the official trailer below.