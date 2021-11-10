Summer Walker Reaches New Career Feat With ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, and it’s already broken records within its first 24 hours.

According to a press release, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Every song on the 20-track LP is charting between No. 1 through No. 22 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Top Songs Chart.

The lyric video for its intro track, “Bitter,” was the No. 1 Trending Song on YouTube. Not to mention, the SZA-assisted track, “No Love” surpassed the first full day of “Ex For A Reason” on Spotify with 760k streams in just 10 hours and is gearing up to be Summer’s biggest Spotify debut of all-time.

Days before these accomplished feats, Rolling Stone published a feature entitled “Summer Walker Is a Star. But She Signed a ‘Brutal’ Record Deal to Get There.”

The publication obtained a November 2017 version of the R&B singer’s alleged contract with label/management firm, LVRN. In the draft document, the artist demanded that Walker give up a chunk of all her non-musical earnings. She reportedly signed a deal that offered the singer a low advance payment of $85,000 with an initial royalty rate of 15% and four options.

Refuting the claims, LVRN co-founder Tunde Balogun expressed on Twitter, “Aye @ehleight why are you using your job @RollingStone to conspire with crooks against @LVRN?? I’m tired of people using journalism as a cover up for wrong doing! We are gonna fight this one.”

On Monday (Nov. 8), Summer Walker broke her silence on the claims as well. The Atlanta singer wrote, “I’ve been seeing a lot of chatter online. I didn’t say anything because I wanted to stay focused on the album. Now let me clear the air. What that article said is not my current record deal. Over the years, my deal has changed many times. I’ve always had my own representation and full support from LVRN.”

With that being clarified, check out Summer’s latest performance of her breakout single, “Unloyal” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon below.