Here’s When Summer Walker’s Second Album Is Slated To Drop

According to Summer Walker’s now infamous hard drive, and a set of custom jerseys, her untitled sophomore album is set to drop on Nov. 5.

The Atlanta-bred singer began teasing her second album on Saturday (Oct. 2) following reports that she was denied entry into the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The teaser read, “For everyone that keep asking me ‘Where The Album At’ It’s right here and Im keeping it on me! We outside tonight too! (follow @summersharddrive on Instagram) for more updates !!”

For everyone that keep asking me “Where The Album At” It’s right here and Im keeping it on me! We outside tonight too! (follow @summersharddrive on Instagram) for more updates !! pic.twitter.com/mbAL4Gqm9I — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 2, 2021

The release date announcement comes on the second anniversary of her debut album, Over It. Her 2019 LP made history by being the most-streamed album by a female R&B artist ever—a record previously held by Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

Upon finding out about the monumental feat, the “Playing Games” singer wrote, “Wow..just found out Over It is the biggest debut album from a female r&b artist in over 10 years and had the biggest streaming week for a female r&b artist ever thank y’all so so much for the love & support y’all got us breaking records and sh*t!!! and special thank u to @londonondatrack & @lvrngram @interscope we makin’ history.”

A tracklist for Walker’s sophomore album has yet to be announced, but it’s been rumored that she has a track with JT of City Girls entitled “Ex For A Reason.”