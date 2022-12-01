Summer Walker Plans Soul EP After Award Show Snubs

Summer Walker is teasing a new project and the recent season of award shows is the inspiration. On Wednesday (Nov. 29), Summer took to her secondary Instagram account, glctawhre, to post her feelings about getting snubbed at various 2022 award shows.

Walker disclosed that, no matter what kind of music she decides to make, she won’t get the proper respect and recognition from “these award shows” so she may as well move forward crafting music she loves. Towards the end of her statement, she also announced she has an EP on the way.

“Now that I know that these award shows are going to play regardless, Ima go back to making the soul music that I love,” the Still Over It songstress proclaimed. “EP coming soon.”

After the 2023 Grammy nominations were revealed on Nov. 15, the Atlanta songbird, 26, voiced her opinion on not being considered for the coveted gold trophy for the second straight year.

“[And] as for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not matching,” wrote Walker. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f**k] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Her latest effort, Still Over It, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, Walker’s effort was the biggest streaming week in the U.S. for an R&B album by a female artist, earning 201.1 million streams in its inaugural week.