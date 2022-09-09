Summer Walker, SPINALL, DJ Snake, And Äyanna Bring Forth “Power” On New Track

SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyanna have dropped off their newest single, “Power (Remember Who You Are)” from the soundtrack for the upcoming short film The Flipper’s Skate Heist. “Power” is an uplifting and motivational Afro-pop number, led by bombastic amapiano composition, and fierce vocals from Walker and Äyanna.

SPINALL, DJ Snake, Nicholas “Unknown Nick” Audino, and The Eggman handle the massively arranged production for the track. Furthermore, the collaborative track is mixed by Dr. Dre with executive production from Jimmy Iovine and LVRN’s Tunde Balogun and Justice Baiden.

Not only is the collaboration an anthemic banger with stellar production, but it also helps bridge the gap between skate culture and music.

The forthcoming short film centers on two unknown skaters as they loot a guarded NTWRK truck in pursuit of exclusive Dr. Dre roller skates, the Chronic 2001 Skate. A 16-second teaser was released for the project in August 2022, previewing the film’s intense tone and cinematography and the skaters’ mission.

The song’s release arrives on the heels of the Fliiper’s mysterious appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Two anonymous skaters shredded through New Jersey streets as they raced to deliver the night’s first MTV Moon Person.

Flipper’s has a storied history dating back to 1979 when Ian “Flipper” Ross founded a family-owned roller rink in Los Angeles. This summer, the iconic roller rink returned in 2022 with a roller-skating event at The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City. According to an official press release, the brand is set to open a flagship location in London, with plans to use roller skating to support “positive mental health and emotional well-being.”

Listen to “Power” below.