Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Tracklist Revealed

Summer Walker’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It, is days away from having fans’ in their feelings. The 20-track LP features collaborations from Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, Omarion, Pharrell, and Ciara.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper will open the album with narration on “Bitter” and Ciara will close out the project with her widely requested prayer.

Several fans expressed their eagerness to hear “Session 33,” the follow-up to Walker’s 2018 ballad, “Session 32.” On the track, she sings, “You don’t know what love is/If you’re too good to call a million times/And you say you know what love is/But I swear you never seen it in your life…”

As part of promotion for Still Over It, the “Playing Games” singer offered fans a chance to get an exclusive early listen of the album. For a limited amount of time, fans in Atlanta, New York City, and Chicago, had to find Summer’s Hard Drive in a sealed box at two separate locations. With a pink hammer attached, participants signed an NDA. Those successful in breaking the case open would, then, be taken to a private studio session with the singer to listen to the album ahead of anyone else.

Still Over It will be released on Friday (Nov. 5). Watch the video for the lead single, “Ex For A Reason” below.