Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Set ‘Verzuz’ Rematch Date

The two super producers who created the pandemic-powered web series are taking it back to the beginning this Memorial Day weekend. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have officially announced their Verzuz rematch. Set to take place on May 30 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, the battle will initiate their new Verzuz Live with an in-person event at popular Miami nightclub, LIV.

“Did y’all guess who the rematch was going to be!?” reads the announcement’s caption on Instagram. The celebratory clash between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will be available to stream as always on Instagram Live via the VerzuzTV account, on Verzuz’s official Triller page, and on television via the FITE app.

Verzuz was brought to life by the two music industry veterans in 2020 when coronavirus pandemic restrictions enforced a nationwide shutdown. People turned to the internet for entertainment and the platform grew from Instagram live sessions featuring talent braving shotty internet connections to a nationally recognized web series garnering millions of viewers.

In a short time, the platform has contributed to notable moments in music and pop culture including a friendly competition between Brandy and Monica, a professional truce between Jeezy and Gucci Mane, and a vibrant showdown between Snoop Dogg and DMX before the latter’s passing.

VIBE reported the one-year anniversary of Verzuz was celebrated on Clubhouse, an audio-only social networking app. On March 22, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland hosted a conversation, moderated by journalists and featured DJ D-Nice, Patti LaBelle, Ron Isley, Just Blaze, and more.

“I was on all types of ‘Best of Swizz Beatz’ playlists off Youtube and such.” Swizz Beatz shared on how Verzuz was started.

Between the two, their credits range in Hip Hop, Pop, and R&B, with artists such as Jay-Z, Missy Elliot, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Drake, Lil Wayne, Aaliyah, and DMX. Their Verzuz rematch is sure to remind viewers how impactful each has been when it comes to making hits, timeless music, and crafting a signature style.