Swizz Beatz And D-Nice To Be Honored At Culture Creators’ Innovators And Leaders Brunch

Two of the key figures that kept the good vibes flowing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are being honored for their efforts. Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and DJ D-Nice headline the list of honorees at this year’s Culture Creators’ Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch. Swizz will receive the 2021 Icon Award for “his accomplishments and groundbreaking strides in music, art, and business,” while D-Nice will take home the 2021 Innovator of the Year honor for “uplifting Black Culture during the pandemic with Club Quarantine.”

Powered by Culture Creators in partnership with YouTube, the fifth annual event will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday (June 26). The ceremony will also be streamed on Culture Creators’ YouTube channel on July 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Culture Creators will also celebrate various honorees in fashion, health and wellness, music, sports, film/tv, tech. media, social justice, business, and finance. Notable honorees include NBA champion JaVale McGee, reporter and host Cari Champion, and NBA All-Star-turned-entrepreneur Baron Davis. The event will also include performances by #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Artists by Jensen McCrae and Yung Baby Tate.

Swizz and D-Nice will join an esteemed list of recipients in their respective categories. Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons, Sylvia Rhone, and Byron Allen have previously earned the Icon Award, while prior Innovator of the Year honorees include Jesse Collins, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Liles, and Marsai Martin.