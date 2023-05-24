Swizz Beatz Believes DMX Sent Scar Lip His Way

Swizz Beatz has a lot of love for the fiery newcomer Scar Lip. The 44-year-old believes that the Bronx rapper was sent to him by late friend and MC, DMX.

The GRAMMY winner joined Audacy’s Hip-Hop Made podcast on Tuesday (May 24) to discuss collaborating with the “This Is New York” artist and said that she and X have similar energy. “That sister’s been through a lot like dog been through a lot,” Swizz said.

“When you sit with her, she’s amazing and has a great heart, the same way X had a great heart. She just represents the have-nots, like X represents the have-nots. And for her to have gone through all those different things and still have a smile on her face. I’m like, ‘Man, she gotta win.'”

Scar Lip recently appeared in the “Take ‘Em Out” video alongside Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher. The track comes from Swizz Beatz’s celebratory EP Hip-Hop 50: Vol. 2. She received another legendary co-sign from none other than Snoop Dogg as he appeared on her track “This Is Cali.”

Scar has also been placed among the top women in rap due to her records “Suicide Awareness” and “Glizzy Gobbler.”

As for Swizz, he is working hard to bring back VERZUZ. The Poison producer expressed his desire to see a battle between Rick Ross and T.I. and also wants to see a multi-man battle between Jadakiss, Pusha T, Beanie Sigel, and more. “No hit songs,” the father of five said. “All freestyles. Zah! Survival of the spittist.”