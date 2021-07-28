Swizz Beatz To Lead DMX Tribute At Summer Jam 2021

As the hip-hop world continues to mourn and celebrate DMX in the wake of his tragic passing in April, it’s been announced that Swizz Beatz will lead a tribute honoring the rap icon at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam concert, which returns to MetLife Stadium on Aug. 22 after missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swizz, who also led an all-star tribute to the late rapper at the 2021 BET Awards with performances by Method Man, Griselda, Busta Rhymes, and The Lox, is certain to pull out all the stops to make his latest homage to his fallen friend and frequent collaborator a memorable one, particularly given the fact it’s taking place on a stage he had rocked numerous times over.

Ebro Darden, the host of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, spoke on the annual concert making its return and its importance as a staple within the culture. “Hot 97 Summer Jam is traditionally the official start of summer, but this year it’s the official return of hip-hop,” he said. “We’re excited to present historic live performances for the culture and make iconic historic moments in hip-hop.” Additional acts billed to perform are A Boogie, DaBaby, Migos, Saweetie, Meek Mill, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Rowdy Rebel, and more.

While no details have been revealed regarding participants in the tribute specifically, fans might expect acts like The Lox and the Ruff Ryders family to take part in shutting down MetLife Stadium for “The Dog” and honoring his legacy with one more epic Summer Jam.

As VIBE previously reported, DMX died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 50 in White Plains, N.Y. On July 8, nearly three months to the day of his passing, his cause of death was revealed as a heart attack, caused by acute cocaine intoxication, which resulted in a blockage in blood flow to his brain that ultimately left the “Slippin'” rapper in a “vegetative state.”

For a taste of what Swizz Beatz might have in store for fans at this year’s Summer Jam, scroll down to see the all-star DMX tribute at the 2021 BET Awards: