Swizz Beatz Announces ‘HH50 Vol. 2’ EP With Nas, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss And More

Swizz Beatz will be feeding listeners, once again, with new music in the form of his forthcoming HH50 Vol. 2 EP, which the producer announced on Tuesday (April 11) to his fans on social media.

Sharing the album’s title, accompanying artwork and tracklist on Instagram, the Bronx native simply wrote “Let’s just get to it” in the caption of the post, which also included its release date of April 21. The five-track EP will be entirely produced by Swizz, with a portion of proceeds from the release being donated to the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Following the first installment in Mass Appeal’s Hip-Hop 50 EP series, which was spearheaded by DJ Premier and released in 2022, Swizz’s volume will include reunions with a few longtime collaborators, as well as work with the rising stars of today.

Among the artists featured on the project are Nas — whom Swizz Beatz featured on “Echo” from his 2018 release Poison — as well as Lil Wayne — whom the boardsman provided the instrumental to for his latest hit “Kant Nobody” featuring a sample of DMX’s classic cut “Ni**az Done Started Somethin.”

Fellow Ruff Ryder Jadakiss pops up for an appearance, as well Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Benny The Butcher, Bandmanrill, and Scar Lip.

The 44-year-old previously spoke with VIBE about partnering with Mass Appeal for the EP, revealing that Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA will also be producing an edition in the series. “I’m just getting back into my zone music-wise,” he said at the time. “I’ve got a lot of music coming out, a lot of different genres of sounds. I’m just at a point where I just want to have fun with it again and just give people what they want, especially coming off Hip-Hop’s 50th and spilling that energy in the room. I was like ‘Man, I want to create some more space for us to be on those stages even more.’”

Check out HH50 Vol. 2 tracklist below.

1. “Runway” (Feat. Nas)

2. “This Shit Right Here” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

3. “Take Em Out” (Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Scar Lip)

4. “City Sound Like” (Feat. Fivio Foreign & Bandmanrill)

5. “Say Less” (Feat. Lil Durk & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)