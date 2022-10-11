SWV’s Debut Album Commemorated With New EP Of Covers

Seeker, a music company founded by songwriter Evan Bogart, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of SWV’s debut album, It’s About Time, with a special EP of covers.

It’s Still About Time will include reimagined versions of SWV classics like “Weak,” “I’m So Into You,” and “Always On My Mind” from a handful of emerging talent. The first release from the project is from Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Tayla Parx, whose rendition of “I’m So Into You” is now available to stream.

On her participation, Parx shared in a statement, “I’m really happy to be able to share my take on an iconic song that I grew up listening to! As a singer/songwriter, I appreciate when a song has a well formulated structure wise and melody on top of being able to seamlessly convey a heartfelt message in a way that is accessible to all. My version of ‘I’m So Into You’ is what I feel like a 2022 version should sound like and I hope it touches a new generation of listeners just like it did for me!”

Bogart, who goes by the pseudonym E. Kidd Bogart, added, “We treat every catalog like it’s a brand new artist/writer/producer that we just signed because you know what? It’s new and exciting for us, and deserves to be celebrated!”

The 44-year-old, who penned hits like Beyoncé’s “Halo” and Rihanna’s “SOS,” partnered with Brian Alexander Morgan—who co-wrote and produced most of the original album. Seeker acquired his catalog in 2020.

Additionally, SWV and Seeker will co-host a preview event in Los Angeles on Oct. 23, ahead of the EP release.

The full It’s Still About Time EP featuring Say She She, Dizzy Fae, and MA/SA will be available on Oct. 28. Listen to Parx’s cover above.