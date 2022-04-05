Syd Says The Internet’s Fifth Album Will Be Their Last

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Syd Tha Kyd of The Internet performs at BET Music Matters Showcase during SXSW 2014 at Emo's on March 13, 2014 in Austin, Texas. at Emo's on March 13, 2014 in Austin, Texas.

Fans of The Internet were hit with disheartening news after group member and lead vocalist Syd announced that the band’s fifth album will be their last. Ahead of her forthcoming sophomore solo album, Broken Hearts Club, Syd revealed that the quartet’s next release will cap off a successful run that’s lasted more than a decade.

“The next Internet album will also be our last,” said Syd shared with NME. “I have no idea what’s next. I don’t know. Maybe we’ll create an Internet label. We talked about that – just signing ourselves.”

She also explained that their decision to not create an album as a unit after their next release is not a reflection of their personal relationships with one another. All of the members have remained close knit and were recently in each other’s company.

“The Internet is exactly what we want it to be,” Syd said. “It’s a snapshot of where we are at the time – individually and together. Most of us actually had dinner last night. We do Sunday night wine night, but this is the first time that Matt’s been able to participate because he lives in Georgia.”

The Internet—which originally comprised of members Syd, Matt Martians, Tay Walker, Patrick Paige II, Christopher Smith, and later Steve Lacy and Jameel Bruner—released their first album, Purple Naked Ladies, in 2011. Additional releases from the group include 2013’s Feel Good, 2015’s Ego Death, and 2018’s Hive Mind.

In addition to Syd, each member of the group’s current lineup (Martians, Paige, Lacy, and Smith) has released solo projects of their own prior to the release of Hive Mind, with Lacy earning a Grammy nomination for his debut album Apollo XXI.

Syd’s Broken Hearts Club is slated to drop this Friday and will include guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Smino, and Kehlani.