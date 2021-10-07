Syleena Johnson Feels R. Kelly “Needs To Be In An Insane Asylum” Instead Of Prison

Syleena Johnson and her co-hosts on Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens shared their thoughts on R. Kelly’s attempts to reduce his prison sentence by naming those who aided in his crimes or in the words of Claudia Jordan, “R. Kelly is not missing a chance to be a jerk actually because now that he’s goin’ down, he tryna take everybody and they mama out.”

On Monday’s (Oct. 4) episode, Jordan called out the disgraced singer for allowing such behavior to occur when he thought he would continue to get away with it. Vivica A. Fox summed up her sentiments with the phrase, “snitches get stitches,” while LisaRaye felt that “he ain’t gonna wanna be in or out” of prison. Still, it was Johnson who calmly addressed the situation.

The R&B Divas: Atlanta star began, “I believe he has really been misjudged here. I don’t think he needs to be in jail. I think he needs to be in an insane asylum.” The women collectively breathed a sigh of relief as they thought the conversation was going to take a sharp turn.

“Don’t get it twisted,” continued Johnson. “I think he needs to be in a straitjacket. I think some of the behavior that has been going down has been erratic and I think a lot of Black men in jail has been misjudged.” She reflected on how, regardless of crime severity, “They just throw Black men in jail.”

However, she described an asylum as the alternative. “Drugged to the point where—constant therapy,” Johnson continued. “I just think he needs to be in an asylum because he’s crazy. I think he has a mental illness. I think he’s a narcissist.” She also labeled Kelly a psychopath.

