SZA To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming Dramedy, ‘Tuna Melt’

SZA is expanding her career horizon as the CTRL singer lands her first leading role in a feature film. She will star alongside Euphoria‘s Chloe Cherry and Boogie‘s Eddie Huang in Tuna Melt. The dramedy, written and directed by Huang, is described as a cross between Pulp Fiction and High Fidelity, Deadline reports.

Huang will portray a hitman who unintentionally meets the love of his life not long after he completes the job. The “Good Days” artist will play his unnamed love interest.

News of SZA’s segue into acting was first teased back in December. In a celebratory post that was quickly deleted from her Instagram story, the “Hit Different” songbird shared a photo of a cake that read, “Congrats record breaker and fire actress.” She captioned the celebratory moment by saying, “Can’t believe I got the part I wanted. She’s an actress.”

As rumors began to swirl, she backpedaled, explaining the cake was a gift. “And before y’all start, somebody BOUGHT me this cake,” she wrote. “It’s a sweet gesture n i was being appreciative.”

Huang has called the leading Tuna Melt trio, a “perfect angel cast.” Fresh off his directorial debut with Boogie, he told Complex in April 2021 that he wanted to make “a Hong Kong gangster film set in L.A., shot in that style, done in that way, but with a very L.A. character, Asian American.”

Boogie, starring the late Pop Smoke, Taylour Paige, and Taylor Takahashi, is currently streaming on HBO Max. A premiere date for Tuna Melt has not been announced.