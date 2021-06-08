Skip to main content
SZA To Headline American Express’ ‘UNSTAGED’ Series

The TDE artist will celebrate the four-year anniversary of her debut album, 'CTRL.'

sza in yellow hair
SZA performs onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

R&B siren SZA has been tapped to headline the next installment in American Express’s UNSTAGED series, where she’ll celebrate and perform her award-winning debut album, CTRL. The one-time virtual stream—which will take place on Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET—follows previous sets by past UNSTAGED performers including Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, and Maroon 5.

The virtual experience will also give fans the opportunity to unlock a second screen on their mobile devices to access unreleased content and merchandise drops exclusively to Amex cardholders. Tickets for AMEX UNSTAGED are currently available for purchase at sza.live-now.com, but as part of American Express Membership Week (June 14 – June 18), American Express Card Members are eligible to receive complimentary tickets and access to various fan packages while supplies last.

June 9 marks the four-year anniversary of SZA’s debut album, CTRL, which earned rave reviews, five-time Grammy nominations, and a double-platinum plaque. The LP also set a charting record as the longest-running debut on the Billboard 200 by a black female performer at four years and counting. Gaining additional acclaim with her Academy Award-nominated Kendrick Lamar collab, “All the Stars,” SZA has spent the past few years off the grid, save for her recent appearance alongside Doja Cat on “Kiss Me More.”

 

