SZA To Headline American Express’ ‘UNSTAGED’ Series

R&B siren SZA has been tapped to headline the next installment in American Express’s UNSTAGED series, where she’ll celebrate and perform her award-winning debut album, CTRL. The one-time virtual stream—which will take place on Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET—follows previous sets by past UNSTAGED performers including Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, and Maroon 5.

The virtual experience will also give fans the opportunity to unlock a second screen on their mobile devices to access unreleased content and merchandise drops exclusively to Amex cardholders. Tickets for AMEX UNSTAGED are currently available for purchase at sza.live-now.com, but as part of American Express Membership Week (June 14 – June 18), American Express Card Members are eligible to receive complimentary tickets and access to various fan packages while supplies last.

June 9 marks the four-year anniversary of SZA’s debut album, CTRL, which earned rave reviews, five-time Grammy nominations, and a double-platinum plaque. The LP also set a charting record as the longest-running debut on the Billboard 200 by a black female performer at four years and counting. Gaining additional acclaim with her Academy Award-nominated Kendrick Lamar collab, “All the Stars,” SZA has spent the past few years off the grid, save for her recent appearance alongside Doja Cat on “Kiss Me More.”