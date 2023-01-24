SZA’s ‘SOS’ Scores Most No. 1 Weeks For R&B Album Since Usher’s ‘Confessions’

SZA attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City

SZA’s latest album SOS proved to be worth the wait as the project continues to dominate Billboard‘s charts.

For the sixth consecutive week, SOS remains at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. With this feat, the artist’s second studio LP is now recognized for having the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B album since Usher’s Confessions, which earned nine nonconsecutive weeks in 2004. SOS has also had the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B/Hip-Hop album since Drake’s Views lasted 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016.

At its fourth week at No. 1, SOS became the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Janet Jackson’s janet. in 1993. Additionally, SOS is also the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 across all genres since Adele’s 30 in 2022 and the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since the aforementioned Adele pop LP.

With 23 songs, SOS features Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Officially released on Dec. 9, 2022, the album was certified Gold within two weeks. The Grammy Award-winning singer has already teased the possibility of a deluxe version of the chart-topping album.

The fan-favorite track “Kill Bill” currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The murderous song was recently treated with a creative visual directed by Christian Breslauer and features a cameo from actress Vivica A Fox.

“Nobody Get’s Me” and “Shirt” also have official music videos. Listen to SZA’s album SOS below.