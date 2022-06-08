SZA Teases ‘CTRL’ Deluxe Edition Ahead Of Album’s 5th Anniversary

As fans anxiously await concrete news regarding SZA’s sophomore album, they’re counting down the days to celebrate her debut, CTRL, as it turns five on June 9th.

The singer teased on Twitter the possibility of gifting fans with some new-old work from her archive. “Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks,” she wrote in a tweet on Monday (June 6).

Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks . — SZA (@sza) June 6, 2022

While some fans are airing a side of caution in terms of this teaser, most are begging for something new from the New Jersey-bred singer. CTRL snagged five Grammy nominations for Best Urban Contemporary Album for the album, Best R&B Performance for “The Weekend,” Best R&B Song for “Supermodel,” and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott.

Overall, the album debuted No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and was certified 2x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in July 2020.

Watch the video from the album’ fifth and final single, “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” below and catch SZA headlining the opening night of the 2022 Day N Vegas Festival.