SZA Confirms New Collaboration With Doja Cat At Wireless Fest

Doja Cat and SZA, winners of Best Pop Duo Group Performance for "Kiss Me More," pose in Grammys press room.

SZA knows how to keep her fans engaged while they’re on the edge of rioting and awaiting the arrival of her sophomore album. During her performance at Wireless Fest in London over the weekend, the CTRL singer revealed that she has added Doja Cat to her highly-anticipated single, “Shirt/Bloodstain.”

SZA teased, “Wanna know a secret?” She continued, “Y’all wanna know who’s on this song? The hint is we already have a song together. Her name starts with a D and it rhymes with soda.”

?| Video onde a SZA anuncia no Wireless Festival o feat da sua mais aguardada música "Shirt/Bloodstain" com a rapper Doja cat.



— Estão prontos pra mais um hit?? pic.twitter.com/ICJeW52kZ6 — SZA Access  (@SZAaccess) July 9, 2022

Doja and SZA took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. When accepting their award, Doja expressed to SZA, “You are everything to me. You are incredible. You’re the epitome of talent. You’re a lyricist. You’re everything.”

Not to mention, the infectious jam surpassed Brandy and Monica’s iconic 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” for the longest-running all-female top 10 collaboration in Billboard Hot 100 history. “Kiss Me More” was released in April 2021 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard chart.

Aside from this long-awaited single, SZA released CTRL (Deluxe) to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her esteemed debut album. The deluxe edition added seven new tracks to the 5x Grammy-nominated, chart-topping LP.

Watch the visual teaser for “Shirt” below.