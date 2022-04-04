SZA Explains Why She Accepted Her Grammy On Crutches

At the 64th annual Grammy Awards, SZA finally took home her first win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Doja Cat for their collaboration, “Kiss Me More.” However, the CTRL singer suffered an unexpected injury on the day prior leaving her with the need to require assistance at the live ceremony.

“It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this,” SZA stated in the media room backstage. “Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.”

TDE President, Punch, confirmed the incident in a tweet, explaining how she nearly canceled her appearance.

“Crazy day man. SZA twisted her ankle the night before the awards, really hours before. She almost cancelled,” he wrote. “It was super inspiring to see her power thru and make it at the tail end of the red carpet and then go up on stage with crutches to get the trophy with doja. Salute.”

(L-R) SZA and Doja Cat accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Kiss Me More’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X captured a video of him and the singer as he escorted her in a wheelchair. He jokingly tweeted, “I am now SZA’s personal care taker.” Coincidentally, SZA has a duet with Shelly FKA DRAM titled “Caretaker” which had Grammy nomination potential after its release in October 2015.

i am now sza’s personal care taker pic.twitter.com/kIhlVgkZao — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

SZA also provided an update regarding her long-awaited, highly anticipated sophomore album. “[It’s coming] very much soon. I just actually finished it up recently in Hawaii,” she revealed. “It’s probably my most unisex project yet—if that makes sense. It’s definitely for everybody in a different way.”

Watch her full backstage interview below.