SZA Lands First Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Single With “Kill Bill”

SZA’s SOS era continues to certify the singer as a superstar. On Monday (April 24), the 33-year-old scored her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with her revengeful song “Kill Bill.” Per data released by the platform, “Kill Bill” jumped from No. 4 to the top spot. Previously, the song’s highest ranking on the chart was at No. 2.

According to the numbers, the song drew 86.5 million radio airplay audience, 28.3 million streams, and sold 5,000 downloads in the April 14-20 tracking week.

While the movie-inspired song stands out as a fan-favorite from the acclaimed SOS album, efforts were boosted by an official remix featuring Doja Cat, which was issued on April 14. For now, the original version remains the most popular.

Billboard reports all versions of the song are combined into one chart listing. The Hot Pink rapper is not credited on “Kill Bill” as it takes over the Hot 100 since the remix did not account for the majority of the song’s overall consumption during the time period.

Still, the talented duo is no stranger to making chart history together. In August 2021, their Grammy Award-winning collaboration “Kiss Me More” surpassed Brandy and Monica’s iconic 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” for the longest-running all-female top 10 collaboration in Billboard Hot 100 history, peaking at No. 3.

Doja Cat and SZA winners of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award for ‘Kiss Me More’ pose in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Prior to becoming her first No. 1 record on the Hot 100, “Kill Bill” displayed dominance on other charts. Earlier this month, the song counted its 16th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, becoming the longest-running No. 1 single by a solo female artist, breaking a record set by Mary J. Blige’s 2x GRAMMY-winning hit, “Be Without You.”

“Kill Bill” is the second track on the Top Dawg Entertainment signee’s second album SOS, which was released in December 2022. The album, which has set a handful of records itself, features Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The chart-topping singer has promised 10 additional tracks on SOS deluxe. Until then, listen to the LP below.