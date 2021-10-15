SZA Announces Series Of ‘Good Days’ Performances

SZA is sharing her good days with fans this fall through a series of intimate performances. It is not a tour, as the First Lady of TDE stated on Twitter, but she “WILL be singing songs in multiple cities at night time lmao.”

The six-city run will kick off this November in Texas— Houston, Austin, and Dallas, respectively—and end at the 2021 Day N Vegas Festival. Unfortunately, major cities including Los Angeles and New York City have been omitted from the lineup.

This mini non-tour will be the singer’s first in-person show since 2019. She had two major virtual performances during the lockdown with American Express Unstaged and Grey Goose’s Essences in Bloom. For her Grey Goose set, she debuted unreleased singles from her forthcoming album including fan-favorite, “Shirt.”

Though still riding the wave of her soul-stirring debut album, CTRL, the “Hit Different” singer has released a series of singles to hold fans over in the meantime. When asked about her new album in August 2020, she blamed the delay on TDE President, Punch, saying, “At this point y’all gotta ask punch. I’ve done all I can do.”

Tickets are currently on sale for the Good Days performances. Watch SZA’s entrancing “Good Days” video below.