SZA’s “I Hate U” Breaks Apple Music Record

"Really off SoundCloud. Really no radio. Really no promo. really no plan. Really JUST YALL," the TDE singer shared on Twitter.

SZA at Black Girls Rock 2017
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET

SZA’s summertime Soundcloud tune, “I Hate U” is reaching heights she never imagined. The catchy yet blunt jam is now the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist in its first week on Apple Music. It has also peaked at No. 1 on the platform’s Daily Top 100 chart globally and was the highest new entry on the Top USA Songs.

In awe of the monumental moment, the 32-year-old tweeted, “Y’all really made my biggest debut a SoundCloud jam and I dunno how to say thank you enuff  sorry if it’s annoying BUT I REALLY AM SO THANKFUL AHHHH PLAY I HATE CHU TIL HE HATE CHU.”

Following this, “I Hate U” also peaked No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became SZA’s highest solo debut, trailing right behind some Christmas classics. In response, she shared, “YALL KNOW I DONT GOT S**T TO SAY BUT MORE THANK YOU SO MUCHES lol my highest solo debut .. really off SoundCloud . Really no radio . Really no promo . really no plan . Really JUST YALL . AHH IM SO F**KING THANKFUL. . MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE LOL I HATE YOUUUU.”

When “I Hate U” was first released as an official single on Dec. 3, it also spent five days residing in the No. 1 spot on Spotify with over 1.2 million streams and marked her first No. 1 debut. “FIVE F**KING DAYS!??,” the New Jersey songbird expressed on Twitter. “I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT TO SAY IM JUST GRATEFUL AND PLANNING THE F**K OUT THIS VIDEO AND ALBUM .. y’all gon get what chall deserve . Das for certain . I LOVE YOU THANK YOU MUCH !!!!”

While we still await the official video for “I Hate U,” watch the lyric video below.

