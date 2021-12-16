SZA’s “I Hate U” Breaks Apple Music Record

SZA’s summertime Soundcloud tune, “I Hate U” is reaching heights she never imagined. The catchy yet blunt jam is now the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist in its first week on Apple Music. It has also peaked at No. 1 on the platform’s Daily Top 100 chart globally and was the highest new entry on the Top USA Songs.

In awe of the monumental moment, the 32-year-old tweeted, “Y’all really made my biggest debut a SoundCloud jam and I dunno how to say thank you enuff sorry if it’s annoying BUT I REALLY AM SO THANKFUL AHHHH PLAY I HATE CHU TIL HE HATE CHU.”

Following this, “I Hate U” also peaked No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became SZA’s highest solo debut, trailing right behind some Christmas classics. In response, she shared, “YALL KNOW I DONT GOT S**T TO SAY BUT MORE THANK YOU SO MUCHES lol my highest solo debut .. really off SoundCloud . Really no radio . Really no promo . really no plan . Really JUST YALL . AHH IM SO F**KING THANKFUL. . MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE LOL I HATE YOUUUU.”

When “I Hate U” was first released as an official single on Dec. 3, it also spent five days residing in the No. 1 spot on Spotify with over 1.2 million streams and marked her first No. 1 debut. “FIVE F**KING DAYS!??,” the New Jersey songbird expressed on Twitter. “I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT TO SAY IM JUST GRATEFUL AND PLANNING THE F**K OUT THIS VIDEO AND ALBUM .. y’all gon get what chall deserve . Das for certain . I LOVE YOU THANK YOU MUCH !!!!”

While we still await the official video for “I Hate U,” watch the lyric video below.