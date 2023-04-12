SZA’s “Kill Bill” Breaks Nearly 20-Year Record Held By Mary J. Blige

SZA’s dominating sophomore album has broken a record previously held by Mary J. Blige for over 15 years. With “Kill Bill” spending its 16th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, it has become the longest-running No. 1 single by a solo female artist, taking the reign from Blige’s 2x GRAMMY-winning hit, “Be Without You.”

The Bryan-Michael Cox production spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the aforementioned chart following its release in November 2005 and earned the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul wins from the Recording Academy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song.

Additionally, SOS garnered its double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Friday (April 7) while “Kill Bill” is currently 3x platinum and has peaked to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The feat comes on the heels of the songstress extending her widely-successful arena tour into Europe and adding a second leg to the North American run.

The first leg of the SOS Tour grossed an estimated $34.5 million and sold out each of its 17 stops. The European leg will commence on June 1 with support from RAYE, and the new 21-city domestic run begins this September with continued support from Omar Apollo.

Overall, SOS has broken records previously held by the likes of Whitney Houston, Usher, Mariah Carey, Adele, and Janet Jackson. Meanwhile, SZA’s 2017 debut album, CTRL, still maintains its momentum on the Billboard 200.

When basking in her recent success, she revealed in her Billboard Woman Of The Year speech, “I used to feel like I didn’t belong because I don’t always feel like that but I realized that the key is to stay open and available for whatever the universe or God wants to do with your life. And it’s like even when you don’t know who you are or you may not see—I don’t know why I’m 10 weeks on Billboard. I’m grateful!”